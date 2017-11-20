Thomas Rhett to Perform at Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Game

Country artists are well represented this Thanksgiving Day, with a group of Nashville stars performing at two cornerstone holiday events.

Thomas Rhett is set to entertain during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys' annual Thanksgiving Day NFL game. This year, the 5-5 Cowboys are taking on the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is 4:30 p.m./ET on CBS. Rhett released his latest album, Life Changes, in September.

Rhett's performance will also help launch the Salvation Army's iconic red kettle campaign, which gathers donations to provide shelter and meals for the homeless and hungry, as well as Christmas toys for millions of children each year.

Meanwhile, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade features a strong lineup of country singers. Cam, Dustin Lynch, Lauren Alaina and Sara Evans will all appear along the parade route in New York City. Coverage airs on NBC, beginning at 9 a.m. in all time zones. This year marks the parade's 91st anniversary.