Thomas Rhett Plots New Album 'Life Changes'

Thomas Rhett couldn't have picked a much more appropriate title for his new LP than Life Changes. In the time since he released his last album, Tangled Up, in 2015, Rhett's made the jump from opening act to arena headliner and become a first-time father, with another child on the way soon. Now Life Changes, which already scored a Number One hit with the Maren Morris duet "Craving You," has a release date and a full track listing.

Life Changes, produced by Rhett, Dann Huff, and Jesse Frasure, will be released September 8th on Big Machine Music imprint Valory Music Co. Rhett's third full-length, it lands almost exactly two years after the platinum-selling Tangled Up, which, like his debut It Goes Like This, bowed at Number Two on the country charts. The Nashville native shares a writing credit on 10 of the album's 14 tracks, but while lead single "Craving You" indulges Rhett's taste for uptempo dance music, Life Changes also promises to feature plenty in the way of more personal material.

"There's this one line that says 'Ain't it funny how life changes? / You wake up and nothing's the same,' and I would say that completely sums up the journey of my life right now," Rhett told Rolling Stone Country last March, referring to the title track from Life Changes. That song is one of three to feature a co-songwriting credit for Rhett's father, Rhett Akins, who also appears on "Drink a Little Beer." "You think you have it all figured out and all of a sudden you wake up and you're having a baby."



"Unforgettable," the second single from Life Changes, is due to be released Friday, July 28th. Its predecessor, "Craving You," marked Rhett's eighth single to reach Number One on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. Rhett is in the midst of his Home Team World Tour and plays Cheyenne Frontier Days tonight in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The full track list for Life Changes:

1. "Craving You" [featuring Maren Morris] (Dave Barnes, Julian Bunetta)

2. "Unforgettable" (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

3. "Sixteen" (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)

4. "Drink a Little Beer" [featuring Rhett Akins] (Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ben Hayslip)

5. "Marry Me" (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally)

6. "Leave Right Now" (Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Edward Drewett, John Henry Ryan)

7. "Smooth Like the Summer" (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

8. "Life Changes" (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley)

9. "When You Look Like That" (Jessi Alexander, Matt Dragstrem, David Lee Murphy)

10. "Sweetheart" (Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur)

11. "Kiss Me Like a Stranger" (Thomas Rhett, Dave Barnes, Jordan Reynolds)

12. "Renegades" (Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, John Henry Ryan)

13. "Gateway Love" (Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Sam Ellis, Emily Weisband)

14. "Grave" (Chris DeStefano, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Miller)