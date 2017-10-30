Thomas Rhett Plots Headlining 2018 Life Changes Tour

It's been eight months since Thomas Rhett launched the Home Team Tour, his biggest headlining run to date. Now, with more than two dozen sold-out arenas under his belt, he's planning a return to the road in 2018.

Kicking off April 5th, 2018, the Life Changes Tour will occupy Rhett's weekends throughout the spring and fall. The tour takes its name from his newest album, whose poppy punch and genre-jumping arrangements point to singer who's looking far beyond Nashville for inspiration. Appropriately, the tour's cross-country schedule stretches from New England to the West Coast, making stops at venues like the Los Angeles Forum and Lafayette, Louisiana's 13,500-seat Cajundome along the way.

Rhett has played several of these venues before, albeit as the opening act for heavyweights like Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line. This time, he's the top-billed act, with Brett Young supporting on all dates and a rotating lineup of artists – including Midland, Russell Dickerson, Jillian Jacqueline and Carly Pearce – kicking off the night. Rhett will step back into a supporting role at the end of May when he joins Kenny Chesney's stadium-sized Trip Around the Sun Tour through August, then he'll resume headlining duties on the Life Changes Tour in September with dates currently extending through October 27th in Sacramento, California.

Meanwhile, Rhett also has a high-profile performance at the CMA Awards on November 8th to look forward to. Rhett is also nominated for three awards at the annual ceremony, including Male Vocalist of the Year.

Dates for Thomas Rhett's 2018 Life Changes Tour:

April 5 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center (Jillian Jacqueline opening)

April 6 – Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena (Jillian Jacqueline opening)

April 7 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center (Jillian Jacqueline opening)

April 19 – Augusta, GA @ James Brown Arena (Carly Pearce opening)

April 20 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place (Carly Pearce opening)

May 3 – Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center (Russell Dickerson opening)

May 4 – Bismarck, ND @ Bismarck Event Center (Russell Dickerson opening)

May 17 – Lafayette, LA @ Cajundome (Russell Dickerson opening)

May 18 – Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center (Russell Dickerson opening)

Sept. 13 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center (Midland opening)

Sept. 14 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena (Midland opening)

Sept. 20 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena (Midland opening)

Sept. 21 – Syracuse, NY @ OnCenter War Memorial Arena (Midland opening)

Sept. 22 – Albany, NY Times @ Union Center (Midland opening)

Sept. 27 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center (Midland opening)

Sept. 28 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Civic Center (Midland opening)

Sept. 29 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 5 – Toledo, OH @ The Huntington Center (Midland opening)

Oct. 6 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 11 – Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 13 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 18 – Eugene, OR @ Matthew Knight Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 19 – Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center (Midland opening)

Oct. 20 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena (Midland opening)

Oct. 25 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State (Midland opening)

Oct. 26 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum (opener TBA)

Oct. 27 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Midland opening)