Thomas Rhett, Kip Moore Albums Highlight Busy Country Release Week

The fall album release schedule kicks off strongly today with four new country albums and one from a Southern-rock legend.

Thomas Rhett releases his third album Life Changes. It features Rhett's Number One duet with Maren Morris, "Craving You," the current single "Unforgettable" and the artist's signature cutting-edge country sound.

Kip Moore is also back with his third album, Slowheart, which puts his whiskey-soaked vocals on display and includes the current Top 10 single "More Girls Like You."

Dustin Lynch also unveils his latest LP today. Titled Current Mood, the bold new album has already produced back-to-back Number Ones with "Seein' Red" and "Small Town Boy."

And Toby Keith releases his 19th album: The Bus Songs features a big dose of adult humor on new tracks like "Wacky Tobaccy."

Finally, late Southern rock icon Gregg Allman's last album Southern Blood arrives. A founding member of the Allman Brothers Band, Allman recorded some of his favorite covers for the project, just months before passing away from liver disease on May 27th, 2017.