See Brooke Simpson's Explosive Demi Lovato Cover on 'The Voice'

The Voice Season 13 kicked off Monday, September 25th, with the first round of Blind Auditions. Voice UK coach and American Idol graduate Jennifer Hudson joined the coaching lineup along with Miley Cyrus (making her first appearance since Season 11) and regulars Blake Shelton and Adam Levine.

Hopefuls ranged from ex-NFL player Esera Tuaolo to 15-year-old powerhouse vocalist Shi'Ann Jones, but perhaps the most impressive of all was Brooke Simpson, a 26-year-old hailing from a Native American community in tiny Hollister, North Carolina. Simpson opted to take on Demi Lovato's 2015 single "Stone Cold," lending it hints of hopefulness in her soaring high notes and confident runs.

Her performance speedily convinced all four coaches to turn around, and the fighting commenced. Levine beelined to the stage for a hug. Cyrus then remarked, "You know you're good 'cause I'm a little speechless, and that doesn't ever happen," before Simpson had a chance to share her name. That notepad prophecy sealed the deal, and snagged Cyrus her second team member for the evening.

One country-leaning hopeful also wowed on the stage last night. Originally from Charleston, South Carolina and now residing in Nashville, 29-year-old Mitchell Lee took on Hootie and the Blowfish's mighty "Hold My Hand." Three coaches spun around, but ultimately it was Blake Shelton, whose simple words ("I love working with country artists. I love working with rock artists.") helped him pick up his first team member.

The Voice Blind Auditions continue tonight, Tuesday, September 26th at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.