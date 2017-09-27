'The Voice': See Ashland Craft's Slow-Burning 'You Are My Sunshine'

Ashland Craft may have been the final perform to take the stage on Tuesday's episode of The Voice, but three of the coaches put up an ardent fight to secure her for their team.

Craft performed a smoky, slow-burning rendition of the standard "You Are My Sunshine," recently recorded by Morgan and Chris Stapleton on the 2016 compilation Southern Family. From her first breath, Craft infused the performance with passion and grit, a fact that was not lost on the judges. Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Miley Cyrus all spun their chairs and eagerly vied for the 21-year-old, Piedmont, South Carolina native.

"I want us to be this power team of these two females who aren't scared of being the punk-rock Dolly Parton," said Cyrus. Levine and Shelton made their cases, but in a surprise move Craft accepted a spot on Team Miley, causing her new coach to fall to the floor in glee.

The Voice Blind Auditions return next Monday, October 2nd at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.