See Adam Cunningham, Natalie Stovall Tackle 'Boondocks' on 'The Voice'

Rascal Flatts were guest advisers as Natalie Stovall – who fronts her band the Drive and also plays with Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots in Nashville – entered rehearsals for Tuesday night's battle rounds on The Voice. Her competitor: fellow Nashville resident and session singer Adam Cunningham.

"I got to play [fiddle and sing background] with Rascal Flatts last December. And now I'm getting advice from them, it's just the next level," Stovall said of reuniting with the country stars. Shelton, meanwhile, tasked Stovall and Cunningham with performing Little Big Town's "Boondocks."

After a shaky initial practice, Rascal Flatts praised Stovall's timbre but urged her to put the fiddle down. She listened.

Come showtime, both singers impressed with their high-energy performance, as Cunningham's gravelly vocals won the favor of coaches Adam Levine and Jennifer Hudson, and Stovall's dynamic stage presence caught the eyes of the audience.

"I don't know what to do here. Does one of y’all just wanna give up? Nobody won or lost that performance. So all I can do now is think further ahead," he said, before revealing his choice: Cunningham.