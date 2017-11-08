'The Voice': See Red Marlow Sing Craig Campbell's 'Outskirts of Heaven'

Nashville-based demo singer Red Marlow demonstrated a keen understanding of his own musical style on Tuesday's episode of The Voice, singing Craig Campbell's poignant ballad "Outskirts of Heaven" during the Knockout Rounds.

Related 'The Voice': 10 Best Blind Auditions From Sundance Head to Cassadee Pope Ahead of the NBC singing competition's 13th season, here are the performances that made coaches spin around

The 40-year-old Alabama native impressed his coach Blake Shelton and adviser Kelly Clarkson during rehearsal, taking to heart their suggestions to focus on bringing out the emotion of Campbell's story. "It's such a beautiful storytelling moment," said Clarkson. "You're like a man's man. Be emotional sometimes. It's nice for y'all to break down the wall with all the little aches of your voice."

With a sound that channeled Garth Brooks, Marlow's official performance allowed him to soar through the verses and play up the trills while lending the song his own flair. It proved to be an excellent song choice for Marlow's twang and rich lower register, besting Megan Rose's performance of Carrie Underwood's "Smoke Break."

Coach Shelton may have feigned conflict when host Carson Daly told him it was time to make a decision, but the he quickly settled on Marlow to advance to the live Playoffs next week.

The Voice returns Monday, November 13th on NBC.