'The Voice': See Addison Agen Sing John Prine's 'Angel From Montgomery'

Indiana native and Voice hopeful Addision Agen, a high school junior, has spent a lot of time at her father's Fort Wayne record store, and it shows. On Tuesday night, the Adam Levine team member sang John Prine's regret-tinged "Angel From Montgomery" in the show's Playoff rounds, displaying a maturity beyond her 16 years.

Taking a powerful stance on stage, Agen jumped right into the opening line, "I am an old woman," with confidence. The young singer joined a diverse group of artists to cover the song – Bonnie Raitt, Dave Matthews Band, Maren Morris, to name a few – and she tackles it with just as much depth of feeling as those more seasoned performers. She balances yearning and nostalgia, tenderness and strength in a way that builds upon her Blind Audition with Ray LaMontagne's "Jolene."



"We feel good when we listen to you sing and comforted somehow. And it's soulful and there's pain and there's happiness. There's so many things about what you do that are very subtle and can't necessarily be understood in that same context as a giant vocal can," said Levine, post-performance. "I think this girl is so special in a very profound way." Along with Agen, Levine also selected r&b-leaning singer Jon Mero and country act Adam Cunningham to advance to the Live Playoffs.

The Voice returns tonight, Wednesday, November 15th on NBC.