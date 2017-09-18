See the Cadillac Three Party Hard in Rowdy 'Dang If We Didn't' Video

While the Cadillac Three's days are speeding ahead after releasing their third studio record Legacy on August 25th, the band is working backward in the new video for "Dang If We Didn't."

Related The Cadillac Three Talk 'Against the Grain' Approach, New Album 'Legacy' "[We're] not adding a bunch of dudes to the band and playing to tracks and cutting outside songs," says singer Jaren Johnston of trio's appeal

Directed by Ryan Silver, who also helmed the video for Brothers Osborne's "Ain't My Fault," the clip begins at the end of raucous pool party and works its way back to the calm moments just before . Filmed in Nashville, the video aligns with the theme of the song itself, with the band waking after a long night to find a "Pair of Levi's on the ceilin' fan spinnin' / Like my head, one boot on, a beer in the other / What the hell's settin' in."

"I guess there are not a lot of fictitious stories in our songs," TC3's Neil Mason told Rolling Stone Country in August. "Dang If We Didn't" was penned by Mason and the band's lead vocalist Jaren Johnston, along with Grammy-nominated songwriter Jonathan Singleton (Tim McGraw's "Diamond Rings and Old Barstools").

With the band's summer series of dates winding down, TC3 is already booked for a European run in November. The Long Hair Don't Care tour is packed with 16 dates in 20 days and will be supported first by fellow Southern rockers Broken Witt Rebels and later by Brothers Osborne.