Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever Love You, Glen'

The May-December romance between Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell – she was 22 years his junior – was one of country music's most legendary, and also one of its most fraught with drama. The singers carried on a torrid affair shortly after Campbell's 1980 divorce from his third wife, and even collaborated in the studio, recording duets like "Dream Lover" and "Shoulder to Shoulder."
Campbell died on August 8th at 81, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for the past six years. Today, Tucker has released both a statement and a musical tribute to her onetime partner.
"I'm just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It's been so hard these past several years knowing what he's been going through. My heart just breaks," Tucker says. "Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing."
Tucker says such forgiveness is what led her to record a new song for Campbell, the ballad "Forever Loving You." (Listen to the song below.) The "Delta Dawn" singer co-wrote the track with Michael Lynn Rogers and Rusty Crowe. Crowe is a Tennessee state senator who helped pass the Campbell/Falk Act, which protects communication rights for people who've become wards of the state and those who have conservators over their financial and living situations.
"I'm releasing 'Forever Loving You' in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love," Tucker says. "I'll forever love you, Glen."
"Forever Loving You" is available digitally today, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.