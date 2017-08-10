Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever Love You, Glen'

The May-December romance between Tanya Tucker and Glen Campbell – she was 22 years his junior – was one of country music's most legendary, and also one of its most fraught with drama. The singers carried on a torrid affair shortly after Campbell's 1980 divorce from his third wife, and even collaborated in the studio, recording duets like "Dream Lover" and "Shoulder to Shoulder."

Related Glen Campbell: Musicians React to Country Legend's Death Blake Shelton, Jason Isbell, Sheryl Crow and others offer condolences and remembrances of "Wichita Lineman" singer

Campbell died on August 8th at 81, after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for the past six years. Today, Tucker has released both a statement and a musical tribute to her onetime partner.

"I'm just devastated. Absolutely devastated. It's been so hard these past several years knowing what he's been going through. My heart just breaks," Tucker says. "Glen and I shared some incredible, precious memories together for a long time. There were some ups and downs and, of course, all the downs were played out in the press. We both got past all that. Forgiveness is a wonderful thing."

Tucker says such forgiveness is what led her to record a new song for Campbell, the ballad "Forever Loving You." (Listen to the song below.) The "Delta Dawn" singer co-wrote the track with Michael Lynn Rogers and Rusty Crowe. Crowe is a Tennessee state senator who helped pass the Campbell/Falk Act, which protects communication rights for people who've become wards of the state and those who have conservators over their financial and living situations.

"I'm releasing 'Forever Loving You' in memory of Glen and for all of those who are losing or have lost someone they love," Tucker says. "I'll forever love you, Glen."

"Forever Loving You" is available digitally today, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

<h3 class="module-header">More News</h3><div class="article-list"> <article class="more-news-article"><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="1 - /country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81" href="/country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81">Glen Campbell, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Singer, Dead at 81</a></article> <article class="more-news-article"><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="2 - /country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308" href="/country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308">Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs</a></article> <article class="more-news-article"><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="3 - /country/news/see-john-mayer-salute-glen-campbell-with-gentle-on-my-mind-w496738" href="/country/news/see-john-mayer-salute-glen-campbell-with-gentle-on-my-mind-w496738">Watch John Mayer Salute Glen Campbell With 'Gentle on My Mind'</a></article> <article class="more-news-article"><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="4 - /country/news/keith-urban-glen-campbell-blazed-real-trails-w496723" href="/country/news/keith-urban-glen-campbell-blazed-real-trails-w496723">Keith Urban: Glen Campbell 'Blazed Real Trails'</a></article> <article class="more-news-article"><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="5 - /country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802" href="/country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802">Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle Has Passed'</a></article> <a class="more-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap More Module" data-track-label="All Stories" href="/news">All Stories </a> </div></div> </div><footer class="content-foot"> <aside class="module-social-sharing"> <a class="tracked-onpage social-comments" href="#" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Open Comments" data-lightbox="comment"> <svg x="0px" y="0px" enable-background="new 12 12 16 16" xml:space="preserve"> <use class="icon-comments" xlink:href="#svg-icon-comments"></use> </svg> </a> </aside> <div class="content-topics"> </div> <div id="zergnet-widget-56033" class="zergnet-widget zergnet-widget-56033" data-zerg-widget-id="56033"></div> </footer> <aside class="module-newsletter"> <h2 class="module-newsletter-title">Don’t Miss a Story</h2> <p class="module-newsletter-text hidden-form-module">Sign up for our newsletter to receive breaking news directly in your inbox.</p> <noscript><p class="module-newsletter-text"><b>Please enable javascript to sign up for the newsletter.</b></p></noscript> <form class="module-newsletter-form hidden-form-module" method="get" action="https://api.maropost.com/accounts/455/forms/3426/subscribe/f9f99022ead3c6d80a053154dc9c15dc5c230d17"> <input class="form-text" id="maropost_email" placeholder="Enter your email address" type="email" required /> <input type="hidden" id="subscriber_source" value="articlemodule" /> <input type="hidden" id="subscriber_td" value="927J8fD33H" /> <input class="form-submit tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Newsletter" data-track-action="Sign Up" value="Sign Up" type="submit" disabled /> <div class="module-newsletter-legal tooltip-wrapper"> <span class="tooltip"> We may use your e-mail address to send you the newsletter and offers that may interest you, on behalf of Rolling Stone and its partners. For more information please read our <a href="/services/privacypolicy">Privacy Policy</a> </span> <p>How we use your email address</p> </div> </form> </aside> </main> </div> <div class="ad-slot banner bottom-banner"> <div class="ad-container" id="bottom-ad-slot-0"></div> </div> </section> <aside class="right-rail"><div class="non-sticky-rail"> <div class="ad-container" id="right-rail-ad-slot-content-top"></div> <aside class="module-channel-latest card-container recirc-rs-country"> <h2 class="module-channel-latest-header"><span>RS Country</span></h2> <div class="ad-sponsor sponsored-recirc" id="sponsor-ad-slot-recirc-rs-country" data-ad-rendered="false" data-counter-type="recirc" data-ad-path="/4236/rstone.site/country/article" data-ad-keywords="" data-ad-topic="RS Country,Joseph Hudak" data-ad-author="Joseph Hudak" data-ad-con="" data-ad-celeb="" data-ad-trigger-mobile="onload" data-ad-trigger-tablet="onload" data-ad-trigger-desktop="onload" data-ad-channel="rs-country" data-ad-type="article"></div> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-container"> <article class="module-channel-latest-article"> <a href="/country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81" class="module-channel-latest-article-body tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Module" data-track-action="Tap Latest Channel Module" data-track-label="/country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81"> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-content"> <h3 class="module-channel-latest-article-title">Glen Campbell, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Singer, Dead at 81</h3> </div> <span class="module-channel-latest-article-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/glen-campbell-country-music-6f6fbe32-043e-4906-be91-33a67c97e3b9.jpg" alt="Glen Campbell, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Singer Who Fused Country and Pop, Dead at 81" /> </span> </a> </article> <article class="module-channel-latest-article"> <a href="/country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802" class="module-channel-latest-article-body tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Module" data-track-action="Tap Latest Channel Module" data-track-label="/country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802"> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-content"> <h3 class="module-channel-latest-article-title">Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle Has Passed'</h3> </div> <span class="module-channel-latest-article-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-143248819-80e9681f-f4a0-4cd5-a6d1-9601e52d9c28.jpg" alt="Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle Has Passed'" /> </span> </a> </article> <article class="module-channel-latest-article"> <a href="/country/news/see-glen-campbell-perform-medley-of-beach-boys-hits-w496907" class="module-channel-latest-article-body tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Module" data-track-action="Tap Latest Channel Module" data-track-label="/country/news/see-glen-campbell-perform-medley-of-beach-boys-hits-w496907"> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-content"> <h3 class="module-channel-latest-article-title">Flashback: Watch Glen Campbell's Nimble Medley of Beach Boys Hits</h3> </div> <span class="module-channel-latest-article-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-96985650-cfc47f0c-7970-43bc-8d72-230eeb281bc7.jpg" alt="Flashback: Watch Glen Campbell's Nimble Medley of Beach Boys Hits" /> </span> </a> </article> <article class="module-channel-latest-article"> <a href="/country/news/tanya-tucker-on-glen-campbell-ill-forever-love-you-glen-w496988" class="module-channel-latest-article-body tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Module" data-track-action="Tap Latest Channel Module" data-track-label="/country/news/tanya-tucker-on-glen-campbell-ill-forever-love-you-glen-w496988"> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-content"> <h3 class="module-channel-latest-article-title">Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever Love You, Glen'</h3> </div> <span class="module-channel-latest-article-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-541879081-cc22b4be-ef3a-4dae-8676-88461b91d29a.jpg" alt="Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever Love You, Glen'" /> </span> </a> </article> <article class="module-channel-latest-article"> <a href="/country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308" class="module-channel-latest-article-body tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Module" data-track-action="Tap Latest Channel Module" data-track-label="/country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308"> <div class="module-channel-latest-article-content"> <h3 class="module-channel-latest-article-title">Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs</h3> </div> <span class="module-channel-latest-article-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-71494763-77146c84-20f4-4784-99f6-9b0cfe10b824.jpg" alt="Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs" /> </span> </a> </article> </div> <div class="ad-sponsor " id="sponsor-ad-slot-latest-rr-1" data-ad-rendered="false" data-counter-type="" data-ad-path="/4236/rstone.site/country/article" data-ad-keywords="" data-ad-topic="RS Country,Joseph Hudak" data-ad-author="Joseph Hudak" data-ad-con="" data-ad-celeb="" data-ad-trigger-mobile="onload" data-ad-trigger-tablet="onload" data-ad-trigger-desktop="onload" data-ad-channel="rs-country" data-ad-type="article"></div> </aside> <aside class="module-trending-right-rail card-container"> <h2 class="module-trending-right-rail-header">Trending</h2> <span class="what-is-this tooltip-wrapper"> <span class="tooltip">Ranked on a scale from 1 to 10, the trending score reflects the number of users reading a story in real time.</span> <p>What is this?</p> </span> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="1 - /country/news/glen-campbell-dead-at-81"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">Glen Campbell, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Singer,...</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/glen-campbell-country-music-6f6fbe32-043e-4906-be91-33a67c97e3b9.jpg" alt="Glen Campbell, 'Rhinestone Cowboy' Singer Who Fused Country and Pop, Dead at 81" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">9.1</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-33deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="2 - /country/news/jimmy-webb-on-glen-campbell-american-beatle-has-passed-w496802"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American...</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-143248819-80e9681f-f4a0-4cd5-a6d1-9601e52d9c28.jpg" alt="Jimmy Webb on Glen Campbell: 'The American Beatle Has Passed'" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">8.3</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-62deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/news/see-glen-campbell-perform-medley-of-beach-boys-hits-w496907" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="3 - /country/news/see-glen-campbell-perform-medley-of-beach-boys-hits-w496907"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">Flashback: Watch Glen Campbell's Nimble...</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-96985650-cfc47f0c-7970-43bc-8d72-230eeb281bc7.jpg" alt="Flashback: Watch Glen Campbell's Nimble Medley of Beach Boys Hits" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">7.5</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-90deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/news/tanya-tucker-on-glen-campbell-ill-forever-love-you-glen-w496988" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="4 - /country/news/tanya-tucker-on-glen-campbell-ill-forever-love-you-glen-w496988"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever...</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-541879081-cc22b4be-ef3a-4dae-8676-88461b91d29a.jpg" alt="Tanya Tucker on Glen Campbell: 'I'll Forever Love You, Glen'" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">7.1</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-105deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="5 - /country/lists/glen-campbell-20-essential-songs-w477308"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-71494763-77146c84-20f4-4784-99f6-9b0cfe10b824.jpg" alt="Glen Campbell: 20 Essential Songs" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">6.8</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-116deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <article class="trending-article"> <a href="/country/videos/lindsay-ells-waiting-on-you-see-today-performance-w496841" class="trending-article-link tracked-offpage" data-track-category="Article Page" data-track-action="Tap Trending" data-track-label="6 - /country/videos/lindsay-ells-waiting-on-you-see-today-performance-w496841"> <h3 class="trending-article-header">See Lindsay Ell's Jubilant 'Waiting on You'...</h3> <span class="trending-article-level-image"> <img src="//img.wennermedia.com/square-220/gettyimages-826214036-d938c24d-6ed3-461f-8730-deb7c42544cf.jpg" alt="See Lindsay Ell's Jubilant 'Waiting on You' on 'Today'" /> </span> <figure class="trending-article-level "> <span class="trending-article-level-score">5.8</span> <span class="cover-layer" style="transform: rotate(-152deg)"></span> <span class="trending-article-level-background"></span> </figure> </a> </article> <div class="ad-sponsor " id="sponsor-ad-slot-trending-rr-1" data-ad-rendered="false" data-counter-type="" ></div> </aside> </div><div class ="ad-slot sticky-rail rail"> <div class="ad-container" id="right-rail-ad-slot-tall-0"></div> </div> </aside> </div> </article> </main> <section id="content-card-footer" class="content-card-footer"> <div class="grid content"> <div data-tag="5902" class="content-rail" data-content-id="496988" data-reading-list="true" id="card-container"></div></div> </section> <footer class="footer"> <nav> <ul class="nav"> <li>© Rolling Stone 2017</li><li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Digital Edition" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/latestissue">Digital Edition</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Subscribe" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/footer-subscribe">Subscribe</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Give a Gift" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/footer-gift">Give a Gift</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Coverwall" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/coverwall">Coverwall</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Contact Us" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/contactus">Contact</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Privacy Policy" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/privacypolicy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Your Privacy Rights" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/privacypolicy#california">Your Privacy Rights</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Your Ad Choices" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/adchoices">Your Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Terms of Use" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/terms">Terms of Use</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Customer Service" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/customerservice" target="_blank">Customer Service</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Advertise" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/pages/advertising-terms-and-conditions">Advertise</a></li> <li><a class="tracked-offpage" data-track-action="Go to Sitemap" data-track-category="Footer" href="http://www.rollingstone.com/services/sitemap">Sitemap</a></li></ul> </nav> </footer> <div id="lightbox" class="lightbox"><div class="lightbox-close"></div></div> <script src="//assets.wennermedia.com/global/js/cookie.js"></script> <script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/2.1.0/jquery.min.js"></script> <script>window.jQuery || document.write('<script src="//assets.wennermedia.com/global/js/jquery.min.js"><\/script>')</script> <script src="//assets.wennermedia.com/global/js/nunjucks-slim.js"></script> <script src="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/js/main.min.687e4c99224fc1f2.js"></script> <link rel="preload" href="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/css/core-async.css" as="style" onload="this.rel='stylesheet'"> <noscript><link rel="stylesheet" href="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/css/core-async.css"></noscript> <link rel="prefetch" href="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/css/collection.min.9f6fbb5f26cd37a5.css"><link rel="prefetch" href="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/css/hub.min.424ce338231022d0.css"><link rel="prefetch" href="//assets.wennermedia.com/rollingstone/css/page.min.b58cc23a16bba27d.css"> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="one-by-one-0" data-ad-param="0" data-type="3" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="four-by-four-0" data-ad-param="0" data-type="5" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="oop-0" data-ad-param="0" data-type="6" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="skin" data-ad-param="0" data-type="6" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="sharethrough-1" data-ad-param="0" data-type="6" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="sharethrough-2" data-ad-param="0" data-type="6" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> <div class="ad-container out-of-page-ad" id="yieldmo" data-ad-param="0" data-type="6" data-pos="0" data-ad-rendered="true"></div> </body> </html>