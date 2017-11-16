Hear Steep Canyon Rangers' Plaintive New Song 'Going Midwest'

Steep Canyon Rangers aren't afraid to experiment with the tried-and-true forms of bluegrass, but on their latest song "Going Midwest," due to be included on their upcoming LP Out in the Open, the Grammy-winning group keeps things as spare as possible.

Written by banjo player Graham Sharp, "Going Midwest" was inspired by the closing scenes of The Great Gatsby when narrator Nick Carraway's plans to head home from New York City. The song's simple delivery – mostly Woody Platt and Mike Guggino harmonizing and playing guitar together – was a bit of an accident. "It's a simple song, and we had tried it in all sorts of combinations with the band," says Sharp. "One day, backstage somewhere, Woody and Mike just found the sweet spot, and there was no question then how to present it: simply and honestly."

Sharp, Platt and Guggino recorded the song in one take that was initially meant to be a dry run. As producer Joe Henry tells Rolling Stone Country, it was clear that they'd nailed it on the first try. “What I heard conjured before me that moment was not only rich, soulful and heartbreaking, but as well, rendered with a simplicity and humility that defies the deft artistry that allows it," he says. Listen to it below.

Additional behind-the-scenes video about the making of "Going Midwest" includes footage of the song's lone studio take, where you can see Sharp joining on harmonies midway through. Producer Joe Henry was similarly taken aback by the experience. "I said in the moment that, were this a song by Townes Van Zandt, it would be one of my favorites from his heroic cannon. It's that sharp; that deep and wide, and that quietly…generous," he says.

"Going Midwest" will be included on Out in the Open, which is their first with Ramseur Records and will be released January 26th. The album, which follows the September release of Steep Canyon Rangers' latest collaboration with Steve Martin, The Long-Awaited Album, is the North Carolina band's first stand-alone collection since 2015's Radio.

Steep Canyon Rangers play Newberry Opera House in Newberry, South Carolina tonight and have dates scheduled (including a few with frequent collaborator Steve Martin) through March.

