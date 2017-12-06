In November 2015, Americana duo Shovels & Rope quick-released the album Busted Jukebox, Vol. 1, featuring appearances by pals Shakey Graves, Lucius and more on covers of artists as diverse as Guns N' Roses and the Kinks. Two years and one proper LP later, Cary Ann Hearst and Michael Trent are back with another set of covers in Busted Jukebox, Vol. 2.

This new collection, set for release on Friday, December 8th, includes appearances by Hayes Carll, who chips in for a wild, rollicking version of the Clash's "Death or Glory" which you can hear above. Elsewhere, John Moreland pops in for a dramatic reading of Willie Nelson's "Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain" and Old 97's frontman Rhett Miller joins the duo on an eerie remake of the Breeders' "Do You Love Me Now."

Little Seeds, Shovels & Rope's fourth full-length album, was released in October 2016 and shaped by the birth of their first child as well as the violence that hit their adopted hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. "There was just a lot of life all happening right in our faces," Trent told Rolling Stone Country last year.



Track list for Busted Jukebox, Vol. 2, with original artists and guests noted:

1. "Clean Up Hitter" (Bill Carson & Michael Trent) – with Brandi Carlile

2. "Joey" (Concrete Blonde) – with Nicole Atkins

3. "Do You Love Me Now" (The Breeders) – with Rhett Miller

4. "Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain" (Willie Nelson) – with John Moreland

5. "Untitled 1" (Sigur Ros) – with Mathew Logan Vasquez

6. "The Air That I Breathe" (Albert Hammond) – with Indianola

7. "I'm Your Man" (Leonard Cohen) – with John Fullbright

8. "Death or Glory" (The Clash) – with Hayes Carll

9. "Epic" (Faith No More) – with Lera Lynn

10. "You Never Can Tell" (Chuck Berry)