Shooter Jennings, Jason Boland Plot Joint Winter Tour

Last December, Shooter Jennings and Jason Boland hit the road for a successful acoustic tour, inspiring the pair to regroup again in 2017. This time, singer Julie Roberts will be along on select dates.



Related Hear Shooter Jennings, Producer Dave Cobb's New Texas Charity Song With background vocals from Kacey Musgraves, Kris Kristofferson, "Do You Love Texas?" will benefit victims of Hurricane Harvey

The tour doesn't waste any time along the way, as it packs its 12 dates into 12-consecutive days, beginning December 6th at Baltimore Soundstage in Baltimore, Maryland. Running up and down the East coast, it finishes December 17th at 3rd & Lindsley in Nashville for Lightning 100's weekly Nashville Sunday Night showcase.

Jennings has had a particularly busy year in 2017, including producing the new Hellbound Glory record Pinball, which he released on his Black Country Rock label last month, and launching his own Black Country Rock Tour that highlighted artists on the label. Jennings also produced Roberts' still untitled new album.



In August, Jennings released "Do You Love Texas?," a song he recorded with Dave Cobb that features Boland, with proceeds going to Hurricane Harvey relief.

Here's the Shooter Jennings and Jason Boland's winter tour dates:

December 6 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage **

December 7 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring **

December 8 — Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live **

December 9 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry **

December 10 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre **

December 11 — Charleston, NC @ Charleston Pour House **

December 12 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jack Rabbits Live

December 13 — Avondale Estates, GA @ Avondale Towne Cinema

December 14 — Chattanooga, TN @ Songbird

December 15 — Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival **

December 16 — Lexington, KY @ The Burl **

December 17 — Nashville, TN @ 3rd & Lindsley (Lightning 100 Sunday Night) **

** Julie Roberts supporting