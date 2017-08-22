Shooter Jennings Announces Black Country Rock Tour With Julie Roberts

Along with his night job as a singer, songwriter and live performer, Shooter Jennings owns, operates and oversees the record label Black Country Rock, a haven for outside-the-box country, rock and even spoken-word artists that he founded with his late manager, business partner and friend Jon Hensley. Recent BCR releases have included live albums by his legendary parents, Jessi Colter and the late Waylon Jennings, a 7" from rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson and a Christmas recitation by the pro wrestler Mick Foley. The new LP by Reno rough-housers Hellbound Glory, Pinball, is due via the label in October.

Related Inside Shooter Jennings' Dystopian, Trump-Predicting Concept Album "When I was making it, people were like, 'It's a conspiracy theorist album.' But now it seems very normal," says Jennings of 2010's 'Black Ribbons'

This fall, Jennings ties together both of his primary ventures – label impresario and road warrior – and launches the Black Country Rock Tour, a series of headlining dates with BCR artists. Hellbound Glory and bluesy country chanteuse Julie Roberts, whose upcoming albums Jennings produced, will appear on select dates, along with singer-songwriter Ted Russell Kamp, a longtime member of Jennings' band.

"It's not easy running BCR. Between constant maintenance of the indoor laser tag arena, and the cleanup of all the leftover Devil John's [moonshine] that nobody drank, it can wear a man out," Jennings tells Rolling Stone Country. "But now, in the wild spirit of the Colonel Jon Hensley, BCR has finally taken a step out of the shadows and into the limelight. With the release of Hellbound Glory's Pinball and the future release of Julie's new album, we are putting one foot firmly in the ring of independent record labels and challenging anyone else to try putting the music business out of business faster than us."

Jennings' creative relationship with Roberts, who scored a Top 20 country radio hit with her debut single "Break Down Here" in 2004, is a particularly unlikely one. But the pair bonded in the studio while recording Roberts' intense new LP.

"Working with Shooter on my new album was such a beautiful experience. Not only is this new music special to me, but the stories behind the album are fascinating," she says. "I can't wait to share the new material on the road."

Kamp, meanwhile, has performed with Jennings since Put the "O" Back in Country, Jennings' 2005 debut LP, and has been in a number of the country-rock-electronica artist's various groups, from the .357s to Hierophant, the band on the dystopian 2010 Black Ribbons album. He's also been a member of the BCR studio band on almost every project released by the label to date.



"It's great to back on the road with Shooter and making music. He's super talented and soulful. These records we've been on with Hellbound, Julie and so forth show just how deep and eclectic he is, and it's really starting to come out in the live show," Kamp says. "Everything from Black Ribbons to the country, rock, Waylon & Willie vibe included."

Before hitting the road with the BCR Tour, Jennings will play a string of shows with Nashville rock band Cordovas beginning this weekend in Florence, Alabama, and perform one final gig with Waymore's Outlaws – made up of members of his father's band – on September 8th. Additional shows with Roberts and Hellbound Glory are forthcoming.



Here are the announced dates for Jennings' Black Country Rock Tour:

September 15 – Ft. Smith, AR @ Cox Commnunity Center

September 15 – Ft. Smith, AR @ Cox Commnunity Center

September 16 – Springfield, MO @ Southbound Bar & Grill

September 18 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Icon

September 19 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

September 20 – Lombard, IL @ Brauerhouse

September 21 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

September 22 – Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Villa #

September 23 – St. Clair Shores, MI @ Rockin' the Shores Music Festival

September 27 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club ++

September 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Diesel

September 29 – Huntington, WV @ V Club ++

September 30 – Boonsboro, MD @ Boondocks Music Festival ++

October 4 – West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go ++

October 5 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades **

October 6 – Reedley, CA @ The Wakehouse **

October 7 – Ojai, CA @ Topa Topa Folk Fest

October 8 – Solana Beaech, CA @ Belly Up **

October 9 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge **

October 10 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole **

October 11 – Amarillo, TX @ Hoot's Pub **

October 12 – Marble Falls, TX @ Brass Hall

October 13 – Luling, LA @ St. Charles Rockin' River Music Fest

October 14 – Houston, TX @ ZeigenBock Music Festival

** with Julie Roberts

++ with Hellbound Glory

# with Ted Russell Kamp