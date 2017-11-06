Sheryl Crow, Darius Rucker Set for Scott Hamilton's Music, Skating Show

On November 19th, Olympic figure-skating icon Scott Hamilton will stage his annual Nashville Ice Show at Bridgestone Arena, a live concert and skating event that benefits the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation. For the second year in a row, Sheryl Crow returns to headline the show, dubbed "An Evening With Scott Hamilton and Friends."

Country stars Darius Rucker, Chris Young and Cassadee Pope are also on the bill, along with Nashville actor-singer Charles Esten, guitar great Steve Cropper and Bart Millard, of the group MercyMe. All will perform their songs while skaters like Peggy Fleming, Katia Gordeeva, Kurt Browning and the back-flipping Hamilton himself take the ice.

The Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation supports new, more patient-friendly ways to fight cancer. Both Hamilton and Crow are cancer survivors.

Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.