Shelby Lynne, Allison Moorer to Cover Nirvana, Haggard on New Album

From the time they could speak, Alabama-bred sisters Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer were singing together. Although their musical trajectories have more often been divergent than not, their soulful, individualist voices offer hints of one another's that only familial bonds can render. For their very first collaborative album, titled Not Dark Yet, Lynne and Moorer also demonstrate their eclectic musical tastes, covering tunes from country legends – the Louvin Brothers, Merle Haggard, Jessi Colter – as well as Nirvana's Kurt Cobain, the Killers and Nick Cave .

Not Dark Yet, which gets its title from a cut on Bob Dylan's Time Out of Mind LP, was produced by Teddy Thompson and recorded in Los Angeles last summer. The album will be released August 18th on Silver Cross Records/Thirty Tigers. In addition to the covers populating the collection, the sisters co-wrote an original, the closing track, "Is It Too Much."

With 24 albums between them, Lynne and Moorer both enjoyed brief tenures as mainstream country artists before forging their own paths, the Grammy-winning Lynne with both pop-rock and bluesy country efforts and Moorer, an Oscar nominee for Best Original Song for 1998's "A Soft Place to Fall," from The Horse Whisperer, recording a string of critically acclaimed LPs for Sugar Hill Records. Lynne's most recent album I Can't Imagine was released on Rounder in 2015, with Moorer's Down to Believing coming that same year. Lynne and Moorer toured together in 2010 with a trek fittingly dubbed Side-By-Side.

Not Dark Yet track listing (with original artists):