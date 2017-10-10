Shania Twain Roars Back With All-Genre Number One Album

Clearly, country music fans missed Shania Twain. The singer's new album Now, her first in 15 years, debuted at Number One on the all-genre Billboard 200.

With the equivalent of 137,000 copies sold in its first week, Now claimed both the all-genre top spot and the Number One position on the country albums chart. It's only the second all-genre Number One of Twain's career – Up! went Number One in 2002 – and just the second country album to take that title in 2017. Thomas Rhett's new album Life Changes also accomplished the feat.

Twain wrote all of the songs on Now and also co-produced the album, a vulnerable but empowering record that draws on her personal life. The Canadian entertainer will hit the road in May on her Now Tour, which kicks off in Tacoma Washington.

"Even when I was realizing maybe I could record another album, then the fear was, 'Where do I begin?'" Twain told Rolling Stone recently. "It took a while to build up the courage to even share the songs. Once I did start sharing them … the responses were really powerful and I thought, 'You know what, I'm gonna try to do this alone. I'm gonna write the most honest experiences and emotions that I can in these songs.'"

