Shania Twain Announces Headlining 2018 Now Tour

We're still several weeks out from the September 29th release of Shania Twain's long-awaited new album Now, but the superstar is already thinking about her plans for next year. This morning, she unveiled details for an extensive headlining 2018 tour, following a performance of "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.

For the visit to The Tonight Show, Twain was decked out in a sparkling black bodysuit and performing on a sleek white stage, gliding through the reggae-tinged track with easy confidence before joining her band for the giant choruses. Twain first debuted the "Swingin'" during a June performance on NBC's Today, during which she also served as co-host. So far, she's also shared Now tracks "Life's About to Get Good" and "Poor Me."



Twain also shared plans for the extensive Now Tour, which will kick off on May 3rd, 2018 in Tacoma, Washington and run through early August, wrapping up in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Arena. The tour will mark Twain's first since 2015's Rock This Country Tour, which, at the time, Twain announced would be her final run out on the road.

Now will be released September 29th. Here are Twain's Now Tour dates:

May 3, 2018 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

May 5, 2018 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 6, 2018 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

May 9, 2018 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 10, 2018 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 12, 2018 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre

May 13, 2018 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre

May 15, 2018 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

May 16, 2018 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center

May 18, 2018 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha

May 19, 2018 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

June 1, 2018 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

June 2, 2018 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

June 4, 2018 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center

June 6, 2018 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

June 7, 2018 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

June 9, 2018 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

June 10, 2018 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

June 12, 2018 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

June 13, 2018 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

June 15, 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

June 16, 2018 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

June 25, 2018 – Ottowa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

June 26, 2018 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

June 28, 2018 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre

July 1, 2018 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre

July 3, 2018 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

July 4, 2018 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

July 6, 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

July 11, 2018 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

July 12, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

July 14, 2018 – Brooklyn, NY@ Barclays Center

July 15, 2018 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center

July 17, 2018 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

July 18, 2018 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

July 20, 2018 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

July 21, 2018 – Nashville, TN @ TBD

July 24, 2018 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

July 25, 2018 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

July 27, 2018 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

July 28, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

July 30, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

August 1, 2018 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

August 3, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

August 4, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena