Shania Twain Announces Headlining 2018 Now Tour

We're still several weeks out from the September 29th release of Shania Twain's long-awaited new album Now, but the superstar is already thinking about her plans for next year. This morning, she unveiled details for an extensive headlining 2018 tour, following a performance of "Swingin' With My Eyes Closed" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday.
For the visit to The Tonight Show, Twain was decked out in a sparkling black bodysuit and performing on a sleek white stage, gliding through the reggae-tinged track with easy confidence before joining her band for the giant choruses. Twain first debuted the "Swingin'" during a June performance on NBC's Today, during which she also served as co-host. So far, she's also shared Now tracks "Life's About to Get Good" and "Poor Me."
Twain also shared plans for the extensive Now Tour, which will kick off on May 3rd, 2018 in Tacoma, Washington and run through early August, wrapping up in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Arena. The tour will mark Twain's first since 2015's Rock This Country Tour, which, at the time, Twain announced would be her final run out on the road.
Now will be released September 29th. Here are Twain's Now Tour dates:
May 3, 2018 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
May 5, 2018 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 6, 2018 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
May 9, 2018 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 10, 2018 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
May 12, 2018 – Saskatoon, SK @ Sasktel Centre
May 13, 2018 – Winnipeg, MB @ MTS Centre
May 15, 2018 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
May 16, 2018 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premier Center
May 18, 2018 – Omaha, NE @ CenturyLink Center Omaha
May 19, 2018 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
June 1, 2018 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
June 2, 2018 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
June 4, 2018 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center
June 6, 2018 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
June 7, 2018 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
June 9, 2018 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
June 10, 2018 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
June 12, 2018 – North Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
June 13, 2018 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center
June 15, 2018 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
June 16, 2018 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena
June 25, 2018 – Ottowa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
June 26, 2018 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
June 28, 2018 – Québec, QC @ Videotron Centre
July 1, 2018 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
July 3, 2018 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
July 4, 2018 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
July 6, 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 7, 2018 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
July 11, 2018 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
July 12, 2018 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
July 14, 2018 – Brooklyn, NY@ Barclays Center
July 15, 2018 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Center
July 17, 2018 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
July 18, 2018 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
July 20, 2018 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
July 21, 2018 – Nashville, TN @ TBD
July 24, 2018 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
July 25, 2018 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
July 27, 2018 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
July 28, 2018 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
July 30, 2018 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
August 1, 2018 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
August 3, 2018 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
August 4, 2018 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena