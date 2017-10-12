See Zac Brown Sing Moody 'Hurricane' With Sir Rosevelt on 'Kimmel'

One of the keys to Zac Brown Band's return to their country roots earlier this year was their namesake leader's new side project, Sir Rosevelt. Zac Brown's second act got a chance to take the late-night stage on Wednesday, as Sir Rosevelt visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their song "Hurricane."

ZBB's incorporation of electronic music on their 2015 LP Jekyll + Hyde was met with mixed reviews, but they put that chapter behind them earlier this year with the appropriately named Welcome Home. Brown instead used Sir Rosevelt as an outlet for his non-country leanings, releasing a handful of song with the group late last year. The Georgia native played another new tune with the group on Kimmel, "Hurricane," which saw Brown put away his guitar in favor of the role of soul-singing front man.

"I'm able to do all my experimental things with Sir Rosevelt, and it's helped me get down to the basics of what ZBB started out as," Brown told Rolling Stone Country last January, ahead of the release of Welcome Home. "Sir Rosevelt is a fresh start. It's like if you have a pizza company, and you're eating pizza every single day, and you love it, but you need more than that sometimes. We've figured out how to do both."

Welcome Home went to Number One on the country charts after its release in March, and while Sir Rosevelt popped up on TV this week, Zac Brown Band remain the namesake's touring medium. ZBB will host their Zamily Reunion in Fayetteville, Georgia, on Friday, October 13th.