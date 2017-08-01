See Zac Brown Band Open Denver Stadium Show With Wild 'Day for the Dead'

Hard at work promoting their latest release, May's Welcome Home, the Zac Brown Band brought its stadium tour to Denver's Coors Field this weekend, opening the show not with a radio hit but the deep cut "Day for the Dead." Originally released as part of 2013's The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1., the song's jam-band aspect only hinted at in the studio release was fully evident live.

Produced by Dave Grohl, The Grohl Sessions, Vol. 1. is home to the single "All Alright," which garnered much of the attention around the project. But the band chose "Day for the Dead" to perform on live TV during the CMA Awards in 2013, backed by Grohl himself on drums.

"I didn't know what [the band] was [prior to the EP]," he said of the Zac Brown Band in Rolling Stone that same year. "People are like, 'Oh, it's country.' 'No, it's not, it's like the Allman Brothers.' 'No, it's not, it's jam band.' I don't even know what you would call it, it's fucking great."

The Zac Brown Band continues its summer tour, playing a two-night stand in Anchorage, Alaska, in the second week of August before continuing on into Canada.