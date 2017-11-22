See Wheeler Walker Jr. Lampoon Snapchat Porn in 'Pictures on My Phone'

"I wanted to write a love song in the age of technology," says Wheeler Walker Jr. of his country weeper "Pictures on My Phone," which, like the bulk of the filthy-mouthed parodist's material, won't be heard anytime soon on the radio.

An ode to Walker's preferred way of combatting loneliness on the road, "Pictures on My Phone," off his latest album Ol' Wheeler, lampoons the selfie-nudes culture, made all the more accessible with the advent of Snapchat. "Hate the movies on the Internet / I prefer the personal shit," croons Walker in the song, a bait-and-switch ballad in the vein of his naughtily nostalgic "Summers in Kentucky."

Filmed on tour and onstage during stops at Stubb's in Austin and Knuckleheads in Kansas City, Missouri, the video chronicles Walker's surge as a surprisingly successful live draw. He launched his tour in 500-capacity clubs and has graduated to 2,000-seat theaters like the Novo in Los Angeles, which he'll play December 3rd, all without the benefit of radio play – a topic that Walker loves to frame as censorship.

"I'm sick of Music Row banning me. They're just songs," he tells Rolling Stone Country. "If I did even half the stuff I sang about, I'd be Alabama's senator."

Walker will begin work on his third album following the completion of his tour. "It was the biggest and best tour I've ever done," he boasts. "Except Philadelphia. That place sucked."

Here's Walker's upcoming tour dates:

December 3rd – Los Angeles @ The Novo (with Joey Diaz and Jaime Wyatt)

December 4th – San Diego @ The Observatory North Park (with Joey Diaz and Jaime Wyatt)

December 5th – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory (with Joey Diaz and Jaime Wyatt)

December 6th – Phoenix @ The Van Buren (with Jamie Wyatt)