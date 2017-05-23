See 'Voice' Finalist Jesse Larson Sing Unreleased Chris Stapleton Song

The Voice Top Four finalist Jesse Larson continued his streak of Chris Stapleton tributes on last night's penultimate episode of The Voice. The talented guitarist and powerhouse vocalist has previously performed "I Was Wrong," off Stapleton's new album From A Room: Volume 1, and "Tennessee Whiskey," off Traveller.

On Monday evening, Larson debuted "Woman," a previously unreleased song from the Kentucky singer-songwriter's catalog, co-written by Timothy James. "You know I hate to see you cry and hurt, and what you want is what you deserve, and it's what I've got to give," Larson sings in the soulful ballad, before imploring her to allow him to kiss away her blues. Exhibiting more vocal restraint than he has on past performances, Larson succeeded in bringing a sense of intimacy to the large theater. "This show is called The Voice. I want to get back to that thing, that spectacular, intangible quality that made somebody the voice," coach Adam Levine said after the performance. "This guy embodies what The Voice should be about."

Considering Larson isn't a "country singer," and given that two of the four finalists are country-leaning singers, Larson's choice of a Stapleton original may be a masterstroke of Voice strategy. But he also made time to reinforce his soulful side, performing Prince's "Let's Go Crazy" with Adam Levine and a solo take on the Doobie Brothers' "Takin' It to the Streets."

Larson competes against Chris Blue, Lauren Duski and Aliyah Moulden on tonight's two-hour finale, airing at 9:00 p.m./ET on NBC.