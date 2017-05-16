See Tucker Beathard's Coming of Age Ballad '18' at Ryman Auditorium

When Tucker Beathard made his debut on the Grand Ole Opry in January, he arrived before the show with guitar in hand – and a camera crew in tow. The young singer-songwriter took advantage of the empty Ryman Auditorium, where the Opry sets up shop during the winter holidays, to debut one of his earliest compositions. "18" is a coming-of-age ballad, a look inside the conflicted mind of an adolescent songwriter. Watch the striking video performance above.

"The song '18' is one of the most personal songs I've written so far. It's about the battles in your head and heart," Beathard tells Rolling Stone Country. "It's easy to let the world bring you down and make you feel too young and naive, but I think being young and naive is when you're at your purest state of mind. I find myself closest to God at my lowest of lows and find how much I love someone, by telling them goodbye."

Beathard scored a Top 2 hit with his song "Rock On" and is currently working the new single "Momma and Jesus." He'll play the inaugural Wrecking Ball late-night concert in Nashville, with Ryan Hurd, on June 7th.

The Ryman Auditorium, meanwhile, is celebrating its 125th anniversary year, a milestone recently marked by a special proclamation from Nashville's mayor.