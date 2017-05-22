See Tim McGraw, Shadowboxers' Breezy Leo Sayer Cover

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's joint Soul2Soul Tour is in full swing now, with a rotating cast of diverse opening acts warming up the crowds each weekend. Atlanta R&B/pop band the Shadowboxers had the honors for three shows starting May 4th, during which they and McGraw unplugged to cover Leo Sayer's "More Than I Can Say," which was released yesterday to coincide with the British singer-songwriter's birthday on May 21st.

"More Than I Can Say," penned by Crickets members Sonny Curtis and Jerry Allison, has enjoyed several cover versions over the years, including Bobby Vee's hit 1961 rendition, a Number Four in the UK. Sayer's 1980 recording of the tune reached Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100 in January 1981.

McGraw and the Shadowboxers' backstage performance (which appears to be in the venue's locker room) situates the tune in a slightly lower key for McGraw, who brings a touch of soulful grit to the easygoing, acoustic arrangement. The Shadowboxers add silky layers of harmonies, four and five parts strong in places, to make it sound more like a stage-ready performance than friendly one-off.

This week, the Soul2Soul Tour heads to the northwest, beginning with a May 25th show in Boise, Idaho. Sibling trio Joseph will support on all three dates.