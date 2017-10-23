See Tim McGraw's Backstage Jam of 'Mama Tried' with Chris Janson

Out on the road there's plenty of downtime before the show. Throughout his Soul2Soul 2017 outing with wife Faith Hill, Tim McGraw has been using some of that time to jam on classic covers backstage with the artists opening the concerts.

The latest installment of the "Backstage With…" hootenannies features McGraw teaming up with Chris Janson and Mark Collie on a smooth cover of the Merle Haggard classic "Mama Tried."

The three vocalists gleefully trade lead duties and harmonies – with McGraw and Janson creating an impressive blend for an impromptu performance – recounting the classic tale of an imprisoned man who couldn't be saved by even the best efforts of his loving mother, with McGraw proclaiming at song's end, "Thank God for country music!" (Fun fact: Both Collie and Janson have written songs cut by McGraw.)

Previously, McGraw has teamed with Midland for a run through Alabama's "Dixieland Delight," Charlie Worsham on Glen Campbell's smash "Rhinestone Cowboy" and vocal group the Shadowboxers for Leo Sayer's "More Than I Can Say."

It's possible that at least one more of these little gems could drop as McGraw and Hill continue their Soul2Soul trek with upcoming dates Thursday in Buffalo at the KeyBank Center and Friday in Brooklyn at the Barclays Center with opener Margo Price.

Janson continues his headlining tour for his recently released sophomore album Everybody on Friday with a show in his home state of Missouri, at the Black River Coliseum in Poplar Bluff.