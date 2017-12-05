See Chris Stapleton, Chris Pratt Rekindle Bromance With 'Dirty Dancing' Duet

Chris Stapleton was a triple threat on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night, appearing as musical guest, sitting for an interview with guest host Chris Pratt and participating in an inspired comedy skit with the Guardians of the Galaxy star. Stapleton and Pratt are real-life friends, meeting after Pratt raved about the country vocalist's music on Instagram, and their chummy chemistry was apparent when they rekindled their bromance with a performance of "(I've Had) The Time of My Life)" from Dirty Dancing.

Originally performed by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes, the duet is the centerpiece of the 1987 film, setting the scene for Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey's climactic dance. Stapleton and Pratt go for broke with their own performance, with the actor beginning the song and Stapleton roaring in. They sing into each other's eyes, hold hands and even precariously attempt the Swayze-Grey lift from the movie.

Afterward, Pratt quizzed the Grammy-nominated artist – over whiskey – about his new album From A Room: Volume 2 and toasted the upcoming birth of Stapleton's twins with wife Morgane. They also reminisced about tearing up Nashville together following Stapleton's two sold-out October concerts in Music City. "I proceeded to drink doubles and chase them with shots," says Stapleton. "I pride myself on being able to hold my liquor. At one point, I said, 'I'm done,'" adds Pratt. "And you said, 'I win.'"