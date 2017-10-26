See U.K. Singer-Songwriter Jade Bird's Inspired Johnny Cash Cover

Years before traveling to the Catskills to record her debut, Something American, Jade Bird spent her childhood crisscrossing Europe, moving from one army base to another with her military father. The experience left a worldly influence on her music. At 19 years old, she's already a globally minded woman, filling Something American's five songs with a mix of British soul, Delta blues and indie-country.

When she sings a cover of the country classic "I've Been Everywhere" in this new video, you believe her. Penned by Australian songwriter Geoff Mack in 1959, the song was popularized on American soil by road warriors like Hank Snow and Johnny Cash. Bird adds her name to that list of performers, leading a three-piece and rattling off a string of American towns like someone who's already earned her touring strips. Appropriately, the live clip was shot at Dreamland Studios in upstate New York, roughly 3,500 miles away from her current home in London. She's been everywhere, indeed.

With Something American hitting stores this summer, Bird is still touring across the U.S. and the U.K. in support of its release, sharing a run of stateside shows with Son Little before ending the year back home.