See Shania Twain's Explosive Performance at Canada's Grey Cup

The Canadian Football League's Grey Cup championship game is, like America 's Super Bowl, one of the most-watched annual events on Canadian television, so it's only natural the country would recruit one of its biggest stars for a spectacular halftime show. At the 105th Grey Cup on Sunday, which saw the Toronto Argonauts defeating the Calgary Stampeders 27-24 in the nation's capital of Ottawa, Shania Twain unleashed a nearly-15-minute medley of classic hits and new tunes from her recently released LP, Now.

As light snow fell over TD Place Stadium, Twain, dressed in a skin-tight and sparkling red outfit with fur jacket and boots to match, made her entrance on a dogsled, naturally, escorted by a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer and flanked by other Mounties on her way to the stage.

Twain's fiery performance kicked off with her classic "That Don't Impress Me Much," which was first released as a single 19 years ago next month but still manages to impress, especially when accompanied by a barrage of pyrotechnics. Next up was the recent single "Life's About to Get Good," which kept the bundled-up crowd clapping their mittens throughout as Twain kept warm by covering nearly every inch of the expansive stage. The singer then returned to her platinum-selling catalog for a rocking performance of "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" to close out the short set. As the band played her out, the Ontario-born entertainer exclaimed "I love the snow, it's so beautiful" and added, "I feel like a Canadian" before exiting the stage.

Twain will mount her extensive 2018 Now Tour next May, with dates in Canada and the U.S. scheduled through August.