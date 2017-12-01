Flashback: See Shania Twain's 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' in Las Vegas

Having mounted her last concert tour in 2004, for the next several years Shania Twain endured personal heartache, including her divorce from producer-husband Mutt Lange. But there was also the delay of new music due, in part, to her battle with dysphonia, a condition that affects vocal-cord control, brought on by complications from Lyme disease. On New Year's Day 2011, Twain married Frédéric Thiébaud, and less that six months later announced the release of "Today Is Your Day," on the premiere episode of her six-part OWN docu-series Why Not? With Shania Twain.

Related Shania Twain's 20 Best Songs, Ranked From new single "Life's About to Get Good" to radio staples like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

On June 8th of that year, Twain visited Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, to officially announce a two-year residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where she would eventually perform 120 shows, mixing globally recognized, exclamation-heavy country-pop hits like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" with glitzy Vegas-style production (Singing! Dancing! Arriving onstage with a horse!). To promote her upcoming residency, Twain made her official Sin City entrance on horseback, with 40 horses parading behind her on the famed Las Vegas Strip, a move that reflected Vegas staple Frank Sinatra's arrival on camel at the now-defunct Dunes hotel in 1955.

Shania: Still the One, which officially opened five years ago today, on December 1st, 2012 , took more than a year to put together and included numerous nods to the entertainer's past, from the leopard-print hooded coat in her "That Don't Impress Me Much" video to the dancing cowboys from the "I Ain't No Quitter" clip. Dressed in a glittering bodysuit, Twain rode a motorcycle that was suspended above the stage, and her equine affection was once again on full display as she crooned the romantic "You're Still the One" to a majestic white horse, who cantered and bowed to the audience's delight.

A foot-stomping highlight of the 90-minute show was Twain's muscular take on her 1999 Grammy-winning hit "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" Flanked by six male dancers wearing black jackets and ties, Twain's own outfit was the familiar black top hat, short skirt and thigh-high boots from the music video, itself a gender-bending take on Robert Palmer's "Addicted to Love."

Twain, who finally released her first post-divorce LP, Now, in late September (without Lange as producer) followed the Vegas residency with her Rock This Country Tour in 2015, announcing at the time that it be her last. In light of the release of Now, she has obviously relented, as she is set to hit the road for another headlining trek in 2018.