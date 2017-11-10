See Shania Twain's Animated Avatar in New Mobile Video Game

Shania Twain will appear in a new video game. The superstar makes a guest appearance in the mobile game Home Street, a free to download home decoration and character simulation game.

Twain's animated character will guide players through in-game stories, while a special billboard plays videos from her latest album, Now. Players can purchase special Twain-inspired outfits and other items to customize their own avatars. Fans can also submit questions for the real-life Twain to answer in the game. She appears as a character through November.

The singer, who scored a Number One album when Now was released in September, will launch a new tour in May.