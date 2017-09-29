See Shania Twain Celebrate New Album With 'Ellen' Performance

It's finally upon us: the unveiling of Shania Twain's first studio album in 15 years, Now. As part of the LP's release, the country superstar stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' talk show to perform Now's first single "Life's About to Get Good."

It's all smiles for Twain when she takes the stage, flanked by her full band and in front of a gleaming animated backdrop. Though this isn't her first televised rodeo with "Life's About to Get Good," it's one of her most spirited performances of the feel-good anthem yet, no doubt buoyed by the excitement of releasing her first album since 2002's Up!

After her performance, Twain was greeted warmly by DeGeneres, who announced that the show would give away one pair of tickets for each stop on Twain's tour.

Twain's extensive Now Tour kicks off on May 3rd, 2018, in Tacoma, Washington, and runs through early August 2018.