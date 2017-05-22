Sam Hunt performed his multi-week Number One hit "Body Like a Back Road" at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday night. The smooth sing-along is the first new radio single from the hip-hop-influenced artist since his 2014 album Montevallo. In January, he surprise released the personal ballad "Drinkin' Too Much" online.

The singer launched the winsome performance of his hit on an acoustic guitar accompanied by multiple guitarists and a drummer. The catchy tune's chorus brought the singer from behind the guitar to pace the stage and work the audience.

"Body like a back road, drivin' with my eyes closed / I know every curve like the back of my hand," he sang. "Doin' 15 in a 30 / I ain't in no hurry / I'm a take it slow just as fast as I can."

"Body Like a Back Road," co-written by Hunt with Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne and Zach Crowell, has become a monster hit for the Georgia native, soaring into the top spot on the Hot Country Songs chart in just two weeks, where it's remained since its early February release.

Despite the song's success, Hunt says he isn't rushing to complete a new album. The artist told Billboard that he's more inclined to release singles before a complete project. "Putting out music as it's made, versus holding it until an album's finished, allows me to be more timely and maintain balance," he said.

Hunt will launch his 15 in a 30 Tour on June 1st in Cleveland. Taking its name from a line in "Body Like a Back Road," the trek will feature Maren Morris, Chris Janson and Ryan Follese.