See Pink's Masterful Performance of 'Barbies' at 2017 CMA Awards

As the featured pop-star guest at this year's CMA Awards, Pink received her own solo performance right in the heart of the show, delivering a stunning and thoughtful take of her song "Barbies," off her new album Beautiful Trauma.

Seated on a stool and dressed in an army-green coat and black dress, Pink performed with a string trio and acoustic guitar in support, plus a pair of backup singers. Her stage was set up in a simple circle with what looked like Christmas lights scattered on the floor, but the seasoned entertainer needed only her soaring vocals to rouse the Bridgestone Arena crowd.

"Barbies" came off as an intricate ballad of innocence lost, with the song painting a vivid picture that shared much with the country songwriting tradition. Pink co-wrote the tune with Julia Michaels, Ross Golan, Jakob Jerlstrom and Ludvig Soderberg. She received a CMA nomination at this year's show for Musical Event of the Year for "Setting the World on Fire," her collaboration with Kenny Chesney.