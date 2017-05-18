See Old Dominion Play a Real-Life Video Game in 'Broken Heart' Video

Old Dominion struck on an unabashedly feel-good anthem when they wrote "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart," a what-might-have-been ode to John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane." Now the Nashville collective of songwriters has taken that carefree attitude and ratcheted it up with an inspired new video for the song, the first single off their yet-to-be-named follow-up to 2015's Meat and Candy.

Directed by the band's go-to auteur, Director Steve, the clip is a vintage video game homage that takes the central question of "No Such Thing As a Broken Heart" – "I wonder if Jack and Diane ever made it?" — literally. The band, riding on a garbage truck, pay a visit to the couple in a wood-paneled trailer, before advancing, level by level, on a Rock Band-style rise up the country music ladder. Along the way they score points for good deeds, make a getaway from rabid fans, and even drop a nod to the Eighties Nintendo classic Duck Hunt.

The group's previous videos were equally inventive, re-creating the Enchantment Under the Sea dance scene from Back to the Future for "Break Up With Him," skateboarding through empty swimming pools in "Snapback" and revisiting their geeky high-school days in "Song for Another Time."

"No Such Thing As a Broken Heart," which Old Dominion performed last month at the Academy of Country Music Awards, has quickly become a fan favorite. "Crowds latch onto it very fast," singer Matthew Ramsey said of the song, which was co-written by Jesse Frasure and produced by Shane McAnally, in an interview with Rolling Stone Country. "They wanna sing that [title]."



Old Dominion are currently in the midst of a tour that lasts through November. Tonight they visit Clarksburg, West Virginia, for a show at Clarksburg Amphitheater.