See Miranda Lambert's Old-School 'To Learn Her' at CMA Awards

One year after releasing The Weight of These Wings, Miranda Lambert gave a stunning performance of the album's slow-dancing stunner "To Learn Her" at the 2017 CMA Awards.

The performance echoed her appearance at the ACM Awards earlier this year, when Lambert dismissed her touring band and, instead, delivered a solo rendition of "Tin Man" with only her acoustic guitar. Although backed by a larger lineup this time around, she kept things similarly traditional with "To Learn Her." A classic-sounding song rooted in timeless melodies and swooning pedal steel, "To Learn Her" felt like a time capsule from country's golden days, opened during a modern-day awards show, to remind the genre of its roots.

"I think it’ll stand out just because there’s a steel guitar on the stage, and there’s not as much of that as there used to be," Lambert told Rolling Stone Country before the awards ceremony. "But that’s why I love country music. I hope that people maybe that are new country fans will grab onto that sort of feeling that the old school gives you."

The most decorated woman in CMA Awards history, Lambert won a dozen trophies between 2010 – when she kicked off her six-year winning streak as the organization's Female Vocalist of the Year – and 2016. She entered this year's ceremony with five new nods, making her the evening's most-nominated attendee.