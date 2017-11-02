See Miranda Lambert's Show-Stopping 'Tin Man' on 'Austin City Limits'

"Tin Man" may not be Miranda Lambert's biggest hit, but in the year since its release on her double-LP opus The Weight of These Wings it's quickly become her show-stopper. The two-time Grammy winner once again turns in a stirring performance of the solo acoustic ballad in the latest episode of Austin City Limits.

In introducing "Tin Man," Lambert pays tribute to the two men with whom she co-wrote the song, fellow Texas natives Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. "I think we all needed to write this song at the time that we wrote it. We all took equal parts in each other's pain and put it down on paper and on a record," she says. "I recorded it, but I wanted to do it by myself because I feel like that's where it starts – with a song and a guitar and a girl and some emotions. So I'm gonna leave it there tonight."

The specter of Lambert, backlit and alone on stage, with her voice and guitar echoing through pin-drop silent rooms, has been a centerpiece of her live performances this year. It even stole the show at the ACM Awards last March. She delivers another haunting rendition of "Tin Man" here, which is one of the 13 songs that make up her third appearance on Austin City Limits. (She last performed on ACL in 2011.)

Lambert's episode premieres Saturday, November 4th, at 9:00 p.m. ET on PBS. In September, she announced the 2018 Livin' Like Hippies Tour, which kicks off January 18th at Bon Secours Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.