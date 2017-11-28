See Midland's Lively 'Make a Little' on 'Seth Meyers'

Midland were in a festive mood on Monday night when they stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers. The holidays no doubt played a part, but a lot of it had to do with the band's song choice, as they performed a feel-good version of "Make a Little" from their debut LP On the Rocks.

Having played their Number One single "Drinkin' Problem" last time they made the late-night TV rounds, an uptempo boogie like "Make a Little" was a good Monday night wake-up call after a long weekend. Singer Mark Wystrach took the song's refrain, "There's not enough love in this world" – part come-on and part call for positivity – and riffed on the meaning of love in a spoken-word break down. He turned to bandmates Cameron Duddy and Jess Carson for their input before getting stonewalled by his steel guitar player. "Never ask the steel player," he quipped, before striking a more sincere tone and adding, "It's the season for it all. So be good to each other, spread the love, share the love, be the love."

It's been a breakthrough year for Midland, with On the Rocks going to Number Two on the country charts and the Number One hit "Drinkin' Problem" earning a Grammy nomination earlier on Tuesday morning. 2018 will see them joining Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves for The Breakers Tour, but their next show comes back in their home state when they play KTEX 10 Man Jam in Mercedes, Texas on December 2nd.