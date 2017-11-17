See Margo Price's Funky 'Do Right By Me' at 2017 Americana Awards

One month before her latest album All American Made hit stores, Margo Price previewed the country-soul standout "Do Right By Me" with a live performance at the 2017 Americana Honors and Awards.

That performance appears during the newest episode of Austin City Limits, whose hour-long abbreviation of the Americana ceremony – including appearances by Jason Isbell, Drive-By Truckers and Van Morrison – will be broadcast this Saturday, November 18th. In the video above, Price and her road band tackle "Do Right By Me" alongside the McCrary Sisters, whose harmonies add equal parts funk and Staple Singers-worthy strut to the chorus.

"We really didn't want to limit ourselves to any one genre and that was the thought behind [All American Made], just feeling all the different outlets of American music," Price told Rolling Stone Country. "There's so much musical history in America, styles that were developed here. If it was good, we just decided to do it."



Next month, Price will perform at Warren Haynes' annual Christmas Jam in Asheville, North Carolina, sharing the show with Gov't Mule, the Avett Brothers, Trey Anastasio and Blackberry Smoke. She kicks off another headlining tour in January.