See Maren Morris' Moving Cover of John Prine's 'Angel From Montgomery'

For the fourth year running, The Bobby Bones Show is hosting "Joy Week," country-music DJ Bobby Bones' annual celebration of positivity. The weeklong series kicked off Monday with an hour-long performance by Maren Morris, including a soulful cover of John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" (Watch the performance above.)

Written by Prine and originally appearing on his self-titled 1971 debut LP, "Angel From Montgomery" would go on to greater notoriety when Bonnie Raitt included it on her Streetlights album three years later. Now a standard for both R&B and country artists, it's the perfect vehicle for a singer like Morris, who has taken to including it as a regular part of her live sets. The Grammy winner delivers a particularly smoldering reading for Bones' show, slowing down the song and accentuating its sense of domestic malaise, which she draws out at the end in a vocal flourish that gets eager applause from the host. "Come on, there it is!" Bones exclaims.

Morris' set also included a cover of Beyoncé's "All Night Long," plus her own hits like "My Church," "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use a Love Song." Other performers appearing during "Joy Week" include Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts and a surprise guest on Friday's show. In addition to The Bobby Bones Show selling limited-edition t-shirts to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Bones donated $10,000 and is selling special "Texas Forever" t-shirts to aid in disaster relief for flood victims in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Morris, herself a Texas native, will be playing her next show in Alabama on September 1st, at the Welcome UAB Football Tailgate Party in Birmingham.