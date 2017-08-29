Trending

See Maren Morris' Moving Cover of John Prine's 'Angel From Montgomery'

Grammy-winning singer appeared on 'The Bobby Bones Show' as part of the DJ's inspirational "Joy Week"

Maren Morris sang John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" on 'The Bobby Bones Show.'

For the fourth year running, The Bobby Bones Show is hosting "Joy Week," country-music DJ Bobby Bones' annual celebration of positivity. The weeklong series kicked off Monday with an hour-long performance by Maren Morris, including a soulful cover of John Prine's "Angel From Montgomery" (Watch the performance above.)

Written by Prine and originally appearing on his self-titled 1971 debut LP, "Angel From Montgomery" would go on to greater notoriety when Bonnie Raitt included it on her Streetlights album three years later. Now a standard for both R&B and country artists, it's the perfect vehicle for a singer like Morris, who has taken to including it as a regular part of her live sets. The Grammy winner delivers a particularly smoldering reading for Bones' show, slowing down the song and accentuating its sense of domestic malaise, which she draws out at the end in a vocal flourish that gets eager applause from the host. "Come on, there it is!" Bones exclaims.

Morris' set also included a cover of Beyoncé's "All Night Long," plus her own hits like "My Church," "80s Mercedes" and "I Could Use a Love Song." Other performers appearing during "Joy Week" include Brett Eldredge, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts and a surprise guest on Friday's show. In addition to The Bobby Bones Show selling limited-edition t-shirts to benefit St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, Bones donated $10,000 and is selling special "Texas Forever" t-shirts to aid in disaster relief for flood victims in Texas affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Morris, herself a Texas native, will be playing her next show in Alabama on September 1st, at the Welcome UAB Football Tailgate Party in Birmingham.