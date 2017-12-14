See Luke Bryan Surprise Patients at New York Hospital

Luke Bryan has teamed with Musicians on Call to launch the charity organization's new Music Pharmacy program at New York City's Lenox Hill Hospital.

Visiting the hospital during the release week of Bryan's sixth studio album, What Makes You Country, the superstar surprised patients with performances of songs like "Play It Again" and "Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day." He then unveiled the new program by donating three tablet computers, each loaded with a subscription to Pandora Plus and paired with a set of Bose noise-cancelling headphones.

Musicians on Call brings live and recorded music to the besides of healthcare facilities, and the Music Pharmacy is intended to help make patients more comfortable, speeding along their recovery. Pandora also created three custom mixtapes for the program with specialized themes. "Prescription Strength" highlights songs promoting perseverance and hope, "Chill Refill" is made up of relaxing tunes and "Dose of Joy" features songs from the many celebrity supporters of Musicians on Call.

Lenox Hill is the first of 60 hospitals that will take part in the Music Pharmacy over the next year. The program is the successor to CD Pharmacy, which provided tailored CD libraries and personal CD players to over 800 hospitals.