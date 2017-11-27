See Lukas Nelson's Stinging 'Find Yourself' on 'CBS This Morning'

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real released their self-titled album earlier this year, landing it at Number One on the Americana chart. The group, fronted by the son of country icon Willie Nelson, has also performed on late night's Conan and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, but gave a much earlier screening of their raw, soulful Southern rock sound this past weekend during Saturday's edition of CBS This Morning and the show's musical "Saturday Sessions."

During their appearance on the post-Thanksgiving episode, Nelson and band performed three tunes including "Find Yourself," the recorded version of which features guest vocalist Lady Gaga. Watch Nelson and Promise of the Real perform that tune (minus Gaga) in the CBS studio above.

Also performed during their session was "Forget About Georgia," which Nelson wrote just prior to penning "Find Yourself." It's the natural progression in the process of moving on from an old love (named Georgia ) and, in Nelson's own words, "taking my power back and owning the love that I deserve." But the former song was also inspired, in part, anyway, by one of his dad's favorite classic tunes.

"I used to go out with this girl named Georgia ," the younger Nelson told Rolling Stone Country. "And when we stopped seeing each other, it made things hard because I would go out with my dad on tour and play ' Georgia on My Mind' with him, and it made it impossible to forget about her." The third of the group's performances, "Fool Me Once," is also featured below.

