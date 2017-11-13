See Guitarist Lindsay Ell Open Community Studio for Kids in Nashville

Singer-guitarist Lindsay Ell has partnered with the Notes for Notes nonprofit organization to open a community studio in Nashville. Located in the city's Cleveland Park neighborhood, the facility provides a free place for budding musicians to create and record free of charge.

The CMA Foundation, Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee and Lowe's Renovation Across the Nation all joined Ell and Notes for Notes to create the studio, one of 18 across the U.S.

Following the opening ceremony, Ell put the studio to work, recording the song "Waiting on You" from her latest album The Project. She also cut a cover of Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" with young guitarist Stephen Dashiff. Both songs are set for an upcoming Notes for Notes EP.

Ell released The Project, produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush, in August, and is currently on tour. She'll play the C2C festival in the U.K. in March.