See Lee Ann Womack Tour Legendary Houston Studio in 'RS Country Pickups'

When Lee Ann Womack recorded "Take the Devil Out of Me" for her new album The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, she did so standing in the very spot where George Jones recorded the same song in the late Fifties: on a gold star adorning the floor of SugarHill studios in Houston. In the latest edition of Rolling Stone Country Pickups, the CMA Award-winning vocalist returns to the famous recording room as part of a tour of her Texas hometown. She also goes record shopping at local vinyl outpost Cactus Music and performs a stunning version of her aching song "Mama Lost Her Smile" on a family farm in the country. "I think everybody needs to connect with nature. And I just feel healthier," Womack says. "It clears my mind and gets me ready for those creative endeavors."