See Lee Ann Womack Tour Legendary Houston Studio in 'RS Country Pickups'

Award-winning vocalist returns to SugarHill studio where she cut her new album 'The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone'

When Lee Ann Womack recorded "Take the Devil Out of Me" for her new album The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone, she did so standing in the very spot where George Jones recorded the same song in the late Fifties: on a gold star adorning the floor of SugarHill studios in Houston. In the latest edition of Rolling Stone Country Pickups, the CMA Award-winning vocalist returns to the famous recording room as part of a tour of her Texas hometown. She also goes record shopping at local vinyl outpost Cactus Music and performs a stunning version of her aching song "Mama Lost Her Smile" on a family farm in the country. "I think everybody needs to connect with nature. And I just feel healthier," Womack says. "It clears my mind and gets me ready for those creative endeavors."