Watch Lee Ann Womack's Edgy 'All the Trouble' on 'Megyn Kelly Today'

The " East Texas vibe" as she calls it, of Lee Ann Womack's upcoming LP The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone is a seemingly dark, somber one if her performance of the track "All the Trouble" on Friday's Megyn Kelly Today show is any indication. Womack was introduced by the host, who said, "So, we're not only going to get to know Lee Ann and her husband [album producer Frank Liddell] better through this, but we're going to get to know our fellow Texans better."

"All the Trouble" starts off at a slow simmer before bubbling over with raw, jagged emotion. As Womack's vocals climb dramatically, the audience reacts with spontaneous applause. It's a spectacularly fiery performance from the singer bearing little resemblance to the infinitely more familiar "I Hope You Dance," but Womack's core audience has certainly been aware of her vocal versatility since her debut 20 years ago.