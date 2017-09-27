See Kelsea Ballerini's Defiant 'Unapologetically' on 'Ellen'

Kelsea Ballerini has been steadily rolling out new songs from her highly anticipated second album Unapologetically, and recently performed the album's swooning title track on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The mid-tempo love song, penned by Ballerini with Forest Glen Whitehead and Hillary Lindsey, opens with gently plucked strings and soft, programmed drums. The verses find Ballerini toying with quick, percussive vocal delivery, before giving way to an infectious chorus where she boldly declares, "It don't even phase me/ When they call me crazy."

For her Ellen appearance, Ballerini and band played the tune while surrounded by a sea of balloons in varying shades of red and pink, complete with a giant, heart-shaped backdrop. Ballerini must have been in a loving mood: at the conclusion of her performance, she rushed offstage to give host DeGeneres an enthusiastic hug.

Unapologetically is out November 3rd. Ballerini is touring as part of Lady Antebellum's You Look Good World Tour through mid-October. Her next date is on October 1st in Amsterdam, Netherlands.