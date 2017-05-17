See Keith Urban Sing Stirring National Anthem at NHL Playoffs

Keith Urban donned a Number 17 Nashville Predators jersey and performed a stirring a cappella version of the "Star Spangled Banner" ahead of the NHL team's playoff game Tuesday night. The crowd at
Last month, as the Predators played in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Carrie Underwood, Urban's duet partner on the recent hit, "The Fighter," also surprised the home team fans with her version of the anthem. Wearing a Number 12 jersey in honor of her husband, Predators captain Mike Fisher, Underwood also painted her fingernails in the team colors of blue and gold.
Other country acts, including Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Vince Gill and his daughters, have been recruited to sing the national anthem during the playoffs at Bridgestone Arena, and the singer who performs the tune during the regular season has expressed his displeasure with the upstaging. Dennis K. Morgan, a healthcare IT recruiting manager, who started singing the anthem at Preds games when he moved to Nashville 17 years ago, told the Tennessean, "I don't blame Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan or any of the other acts who have performed. I've been as good-natured as I can be. With my closest friends, I've certainly shared my disappointment. But most of the time I'll toe the company line and say, 'Why am I not singing? Because I don't have seven Grammys, I'm not married to the captain, she's a whole lot prettier than me,' that kind of thing and try to leave it at that."
Game Four of the NHL Conference Finals between the Predators and Ducks takes place Thursday night