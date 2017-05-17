See Keith Urban Sing Stirring National Anthem at NHL Playoffs

Keith Urban donned a Number 17 Nashville Predators jersey and performed a stirring a cappella version of the "Star Spangled Banner" ahead of the NHL team's playoff game Tuesday night. The crowd at Music City 's Bridgestone Arena cheered throughout the New Zealand-born singer's soulful rendition of the anthem, ahead of the Preds 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks in Game Three of the Western Conference finals.

"I've lived in America for almost 25 years, and I've never been asked to sing the national anthem, until tonight. So, it's a huge honor. Thank you, Preds. God Bless!" Urban said in a video posted to Twitter. That brief clip also features a glimpse of the Grammy winner's wife, actress Nicole Kidman, also sporting a team jersey.

Last month, as the Predators played in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, Carrie Underwood, Urban's duet partner on the recent hit, "The Fighter," also surprised the home team fans with her version of the anthem. Wearing a Number 12 jersey in honor of her husband, Predators captain Mike Fisher, Underwood also painted her fingernails in the team colors of blue and gold.

Other country acts, including Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town and Vince Gill and his daughters, have been recruited to sing the national anthem during the playoffs at Bridgestone Arena, and the singer who performs the tune during the regular season has expressed his displeasure with the upstaging. Dennis K. Morgan, a healthcare IT recruiting manager, who started singing the anthem at Preds games when he moved to Nashville 17 years ago, told the Tennessean, "I don't blame Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan or any of the other acts who have performed. I've been as good-natured as I can be. With my closest friends, I've certainly shared my disappointment. But most of the time I'll toe the company line and say, 'Why am I not singing? Because I don't have seven Grammys, I'm not married to the captain, she's a whole lot prettier than me,' that kind of thing and try to leave it at that."