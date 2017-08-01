See Keith Urban, Lauren Alaina Throw Sparks on Live 'We Were Us' Duet

Chances are that sometime this summer Keith Urban will be appearing at a state fair near you, and, when he does, he just may have a special guest in tow. Last month, it was Frankie Ballard who joined the Grammy winner during his set at the Great Jones County Fair in Monticello, Iowa, to sing the Georgia Satellites' "Keep Your Hands to Yourself." On Monday night, it was Lauren Alaina who joined Urban at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles to duet on "We Were Us."

As with Ballard's cameo in Iowa, Alaina was on hand for Urban's set because she'd performed as an opener earlier in the evening. In introducing the "Road Less Traveled" singer, Urban said that he knew Alaina could handle the part – originally sung by Miranda Lambert when "We Were Us," written by Nicolle Gaylon, Jimmy Robbins,and Jon Nite, was released in 2013 on Urban's Fuse LP and went to Number One – because he'd seen her perform it before. Alaina dove right in, improvising some dance moves and leg kicks while Urban played guitar, with the pair even doing synchronized fist pumps mid-song.

Urban approved of Alaina's on-the-spot performance, so much so that he took to social media to sing her praises. "Hey Lauren Alaina - I got an open mic for u anytime," he wrote on Facebook this afternoon, posting a video of their performance.

Sadly, Urban and Alaina aren't likely to take this show on the road anytime soon, as both are in the midst of their own separate tours. Urban, whose latest single "The Fighter" (a collaboration with Carrie Underwood) just went to Number One itself, heads to Canada for his Ripcord World Tour, with his next show scheduled for Saturday, August 5th, at the Big Rose Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta. Alaina, meanwhile, plays Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, tonight, where she'll open for Darius Rucker.