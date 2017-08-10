See Kacey Musgraves' Musical Cameo on 'Nashville' Season Finale

Thursday night's episode of Nashville on CMT will be the last for season five, but the finale will also mark a first as Kacey Musgraves, a recent convert to the show, makes her debut on the musical drama.

In April, Musgraves posted a tweet that read: "Here I am 5 yrs 'late to the party' [pun intended] and I'll admit I'm now OBSESSED with the show Nashville . It's a sick addiction now." Incorporating the title of a track (hence the intended pun) from her 2015 LP Pageant Material in the tweet, the Grammy winner quickly caught the attention of series creator Callie Khouri, who replied in a tweet just hours later, "Then come be on the show. We'd LOVE to have you!"

The upcoming episode centers around the heated battle for the Highway 65 record label and pits billionaire Zach Wells and social-media guru Alyssa against reluctant label head Deacon Claybourne, who has been running things since the death of his beloved wife Rayna Jaymes earlier this year. But even as chaos swirls around the Tracks recording studio, where the Highway 65 artists and employees have set up camp in the wake of a surprise setback, one of the episode's lighter, more hopeful moments comes when Musgraves enters the studio, saying hello to old friends and sitting in on an impromptu jam with sisters Maddie and Daphne (Lennon and Maisy Stella).

Just a few months before she released her Grammy-winning debut LP, Same Trailer Different Park in early 2013, Musgraves did make an appearance of sorts on Nashville , when "Undermine," a song she co-wrote with Trent Dabbs, was featured in one of the show's first episodes.