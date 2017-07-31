See John Prine, Margo Price's Charming Duet at Newport Folk Festival

File this one under "dream duets": Margo Price joined John Prine at Newport Folk Festival over the weekend for an acoustic rendition of his beloved song "In Spite of Ourselves." (Watch the performance above.)

Prine was playing his closing night headlining set at the three-day Rhode Island festival when he invited Price to join him on stage. Accompanied by just Prine's acoustic guitar, the pair traded verses and harmonies to reverent cheers from the crowd. Prine and Iris DeMent originally made the song famous in 1999 on Prine's album of the same name.

Price wasn't the only guest to join Prine during his set. The legendary songwriter also invited Justin Vernon, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lucius, Jim James and Roger Waters to join him for collaborative performances of Prine classics, with the whole group coming together to perform "Paradise" to close out the night.

Prine recently released a new book, Beyond Words: The John Prine Songbook, while Price surprised fans last week with a new four-song EP, Weakness.